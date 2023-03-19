Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Golden Minerals Company’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:AUM)

Golden Minerals Company (TSE:AUM – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:AUMN) – Analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Golden Minerals in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 15th. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.08) for the year.
Golden Minerals Stock Performance
Golden Minerals has a 1 year low of C$0.46 and a 1 year high of C$0.91.
About Golden Minerals
Golden Minerals Company is a mining company. The Company owns the Velardena and Chicago precious metals mining properties and associated oxide and sulfide processing plants (the Velardena Properties) in the State of Durango, Mexico, the El Quevar advanced exploration property in the province of Salta, Argentina, and a diversified portfolio of precious metals and other mineral exploration properties located primarily in Mexico.
