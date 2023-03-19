Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Golden Minerals Company’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:AUM)

Golden Minerals Company (TSE:AUM – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:AUMN) – Analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Golden Minerals in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 15th. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.08) for the year.

Get Golden Minerals alerts:

Golden Minerals Stock Performance

Golden Minerals has a 1 year low of C$0.46 and a 1 year high of C$0.91.

About Golden Minerals

Golden Minerals Company is a mining company. The Company owns the Velardena and Chicago precious metals mining properties and associated oxide and sulfide processing plants (the Velardena Properties) in the State of Durango, Mexico, the El Quevar advanced exploration property in the province of Salta, Argentina, and a diversified portfolio of precious metals and other mineral exploration properties located primarily in Mexico.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.