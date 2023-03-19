Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Stock Holdings Lifted by Aurora Investment Managers LLC.

Aurora Investment Managers LLC. raised its position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 107.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,327 shares during the quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $1,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ESS. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Essex Property Trust in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 136.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust stock opened at $207.19 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $225.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $226.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $13.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.74. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $205.24 and a 12 month high of $363.36.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $2.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.20. This represents a $9.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 140.13%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ESS. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $241.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. UBS Group began coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $226.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Essex Property Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $284.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Essex Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.15.

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

