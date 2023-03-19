Ethernity Chain (ERN) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $42,402.93

Ethernity Chain (ERN) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 19th. One Ethernity Chain coin can now be purchased for about $1.91 or 0.00006744 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ethernity Chain has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. Ethernity Chain has a total market capitalization of $74.61 million and approximately $42,402.93 worth of Ethernity Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethernity Chain Coin Profile

Ethernity Chain’s launch date was January 29th, 2021. Ethernity Chain’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins. The official website for Ethernity Chain is ethernity.io. Ethernity Chain’s official Twitter account is @ethernitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ethernity Chain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethernity Chain is a community-oriented platform that produces limited edition authenticated NFTs and trading cards created by artists and endorsed by notable figures. Built on the Ethereum Network, it aims to build the biggest A-NFT library, reward its creators and raise funds for charitable causes forever.The official Ethernity Chain ticker is “ERN” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

