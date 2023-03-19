Evans Bancorp (NYSE:EVBN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Evans Bancorp (NYSE:EVBN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Evans Bancorp Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE EVBN opened at $34.96 on Thursday. Evans Bancorp has a 1-year low of $32.53 and a 1-year high of $40.57. The company has a market cap of $190.53 million, a PE ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.00.

Evans Bancorp (NYSE:EVBN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $23.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.86 million. Evans Bancorp had a net margin of 22.67% and a return on equity of 14.09%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Evans Bancorp will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Evans Bancorp Company Profile

Evans Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the Banking Activities and Insurance Agency Activities segments. The Banking Activities segment offers consumer and commercial banking services such as lending, deposits, annuities, and mutual funds.

