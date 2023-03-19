ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Upgraded to Neutral by Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. Citigroup currently has $160.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

EXLS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of ExlService in a report on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of ExlService from $190.00 to $195.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of ExlService from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $174.33.

ExlService Price Performance

EXLS opened at $152.07 on Wednesday. ExlService has a 1 year low of $126.17 and a 1 year high of $191.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $167.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.35. The stock has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.95, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of ExlService

In other news, SVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 2,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.42, for a total value of $368,671.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,369 shares in the company, valued at $904,246.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other ExlService news, EVP Nalin Kumar Miglani sold 2,750 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.69, for a total value of $477,647.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,824.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 2,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.42, for a total value of $368,671.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $904,246.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,090 shares of company stock valued at $1,380,964. 3.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of ExlService by 56.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in ExlService during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ExlService during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ExlService during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Amundi increased its position in shares of ExlService by 66.2% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 502 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

About ExlService

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

Further Reading

