ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Upgraded to Neutral by Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. Citigroup currently has $160.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.
EXLS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of ExlService in a report on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of ExlService from $190.00 to $195.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of ExlService from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $174.33.
ExlService Price Performance
EXLS opened at $152.07 on Wednesday. ExlService has a 1 year low of $126.17 and a 1 year high of $191.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $167.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.35. The stock has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.95, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Trading of ExlService
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of ExlService by 56.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in ExlService during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ExlService during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ExlService during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Amundi increased its position in shares of ExlService by 66.2% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 502 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.84% of the company’s stock.
About ExlService
ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ExlService (EXLS)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/13 – 3/17
- This Small Tech With Big Growth Prospects Is Nearing A Buy Point
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.