FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler downgraded FB Financial from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Stephens downgraded FB Financial from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded FB Financial from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Hovde Group downgraded FB Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FB Financial presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.86.

FB Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FBK opened at $31.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.64. FB Financial has a 1 year low of $29.46 and a 1 year high of $47.39.

FB Financial Increases Dividend

FB Financial ( NYSE:FBK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $127.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.53 million. FB Financial had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 20.90%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FB Financial will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from FB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. FB Financial’s payout ratio is presently 22.73%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Raja J. Jubran acquired 6,150 shares of FB Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.39 per share, with a total value of $199,198.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 29,039 shares in the company, valued at $940,573.21. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of FB Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in FB Financial by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 94,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,210,000 after acquiring an additional 8,263 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in FB Financial by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 42,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 7,283 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in FB Financial by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 4,442 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in FB Financial by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 6,267 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in FB Financial by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 92,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589 shares during the period. 63.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FB Financial Company Profile

FB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides commercial and consumer banking services to clients in select markets primarily in Tennessee, North Alabama, and North Georgia through its subsidiary. It operates through the Banking and Mortgage segments. The Banking segments deals with interest on loans and investments, loan-related fees, originations in banking footprint, investment services, and deposit-related fees.

