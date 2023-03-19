Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.51 Per Share

Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.51 per share by the asset manager on Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 21st. This is a boost from Fidus Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36.

Fidus Investment has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Fidus Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 80.8% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Research analysts expect Fidus Investment to earn $2.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 79.2%.

Get Fidus Investment alerts:

Fidus Investment Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of FDUS stock opened at $19.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $478.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.23 and its 200 day moving average is $19.37. Fidus Investment has a 52-week low of $16.40 and a 52-week high of $21.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidus Investment

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fidus Investment in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Fidus Investment from $20.50 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Fidus Investment from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Fidus Investment by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 351,153 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,682,000 after buying an additional 49,833 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidus Investment by 9.4% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 211,506 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,268,000 after buying an additional 18,134 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidus Investment by 3.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 186,569 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,205,000 after buying an additional 6,558 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Fidus Investment by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 167,208 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,179,000 after buying an additional 11,715 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidus Investment by 331.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 73,149 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,392,000 after buying an additional 56,183 shares during the period. 18.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fidus Investment

(Get Rating)

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fidus Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidus Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.