Financial Consulate Inc. Buys New Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IWP. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $39,000.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $86.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.15. The company has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.75 and a fifty-two week high of $103.72.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

