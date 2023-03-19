Financial Consulate Inc. Invests $783,000 in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $783,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IUSB. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 4,558.1% during the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,418,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 13,130,071 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 12.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,856,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,693,000 after acquiring an additional 3,513,541 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,277,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,794,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691,487 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 344.4% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,136,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 10.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,666,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573,868 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSB opened at $45.94 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.25. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.12 and a fifty-two week high of $50.02.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.122 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

