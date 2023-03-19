Financial Consulate Inc. Sells 10,058 Shares of 180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN)

Financial Consulate Inc. cut its holdings in shares of 180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 508,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,058 shares during the period. 180 Degree Capital makes up 0.9% of Financial Consulate Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Financial Consulate Inc.’s holdings in 180 Degree Capital were worth $2,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in 180 Degree Capital by 76.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in 180 Degree Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in 180 Degree Capital by 19.6% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 24,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raffles Associates LP increased its stake in 180 Degree Capital by 4.3% in the third quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 243,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 29.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Kevin Rendino bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.30 per share, for a total transaction of $212,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 631,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,349,080.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have bought 69,840 shares of company stock valued at $366,016 over the last three months. 8.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TURN opened at $4.92 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.51. 180 Degree Capital Corp. has a 1 year low of $4.88 and a 1 year high of $6.85.

180 Degree Capital Corp. invests in companies located in the United states. The fund focuses on companies operating in the fields of interdisciplinary life sciences companies such as electronics, physics, materials science, chemistry, information technology, engineering and mathematics. It provides financing for seed, early and later stage capital requirements.

