Financial Management Professionals Inc. Grows Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 0.6% during the second quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 9,191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 34.5% during the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 16.8% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 1.4% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 4,559 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ TXN traded down $1.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $175.71. 12,963,340 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,398,245. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $175.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $144.46 and a 52 week high of $191.34. The stock has a market cap of $159.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.04.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.17. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.06% and a net margin of 43.68%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Texas Instruments in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $189.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total transaction of $212,004.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,357 shares in the company, valued at $5,363,171.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total value of $212,004.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,357 shares in the company, valued at $5,363,171.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total value of $557,424.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,139,036.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Instruments

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design and manufacture of semiconductors. It operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment includes semiconductors change real-world signals, such as sound, temperature, pressure or images, by conditioning them, amplifying them and often converting them to a stream of digital data that can be processed by other semiconductors, such as embedded processors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.