Financial Management Professionals Inc. Has $19.52 Million Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,563 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 4.0% of Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $19,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 216.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 847,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575,716 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $445,043,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $395,859,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,746,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,810,960,000 after acquiring an additional 634,224 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $196,498,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $3.98 on Friday, reaching $359.88. The company had a trading volume of 5,189,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,012,556. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $319.87 and a 52-week high of $424.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $368.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $358.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

