Financial Management Professionals Inc. Has $350,000 Stock Holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,055 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Verity & Verity LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter worth about $468,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter worth about $226,000. Gries Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 7,637 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,530,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter worth about $1,671,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 68.4% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 12,218 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,698,000 after purchasing an additional 4,964 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Price Performance

NYSE CI traded down $4.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $269.45. 3,738,093 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,577,242. The stock has a market cap of $80.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.67. The Cigna Group has a one year low of $238.48 and a one year high of $340.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $296.46 and a 200-day moving average of $304.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The Cigna Group Increases Dividend

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.84 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $45.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.79 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 3.69%. The Cigna Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 24.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.23 per share. This is an increase from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Loop Capital cut their price target on The Cigna Group from $350.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James cut their price target on The Cigna Group from $370.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on The Cigna Group from $359.00 to $348.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, SVB Securities cut their price target on The Cigna Group from $335.00 to $309.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Cigna Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $339.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Cigna Group news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 1,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total transaction of $470,260.77. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,213,942.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 20,148 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total value of $5,924,720.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,433,053.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 1,731 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total value of $470,260.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,213,942.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,752 shares of company stock valued at $8,008,479. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

The Cigna Group is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

