Financial Management Professionals Inc. Has $400,000 Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 146.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,652 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Cummins by 254.4% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 4,378 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in Cummins by 65.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 18,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,732,000 after acquiring an additional 7,191 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Cummins by 16.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 94,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,282,000 after acquiring an additional 13,058 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Cummins during the first quarter worth about $711,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Cummins by 43.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Cummins news, Director Georgia R. Nelson sold 1,933 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.64, for a total transaction of $486,420.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,471,156.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Cummins news, Director Georgia R. Nelson sold 1,933 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.64, for a total transaction of $486,420.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,471,156.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 5,540 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.34, for a total value of $1,397,963.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,144 shares in the company, valued at $4,073,776.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,709 shares of company stock worth $4,245,545 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

CMI stock traded down $6.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $225.21. The company had a trading volume of 6,126,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,145,081. The business has a 50-day moving average of $247.59 and a 200-day moving average of $237.19. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $184.27 and a one year high of $261.91. The stock has a market cap of $31.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $4.52. Cummins had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 18.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. Cummins’s payout ratio is presently 41.56%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Cummins from $264.00 to $262.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Cummins from $235.00 to $231.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cummins in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Cummins from $287.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Cummins from $247.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.75.

Cummins, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

