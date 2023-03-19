Financial Management Professionals Inc. Increases Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,461 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 389 shares during the quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter worth about $107,000. Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 53,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,193,000 after acquiring an additional 4,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the first quarter worth approximately $561,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Price Performance

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $329.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,679,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,187,617. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $276.83 and a 12-month high of $384.44. The company has a market capitalization of $312.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $335.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $341.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 73.61% and a net margin of 21.88%. Eli Lilly and’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.49 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on LLY shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Eli Lilly and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $360.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Cowen lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $399.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Eli Lilly and from $455.00 to $444.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Eli Lilly and from $428.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $382.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eli Lilly and news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total transaction of $866,175.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,926 shares in the company, valued at $20,069,621.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

Featured Stories

