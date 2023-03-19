Financial Management Professionals Inc. Purchases 456 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 41.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ARE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 242.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 3,185 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $176.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $168.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.63.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Down 2.6 %

NYSE ARE traded down $3.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $120.87. The stock had a trading volume of 5,926,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,327,366. The stock has a market cap of $20.92 billion, a PE ratio of 38.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $152.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.16. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.48 and a 1 year high of $206.85.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by ($1.82). The company had revenue of $670.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.21 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 2.80%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

In other news, EVP Marc E. Binda sold 3,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.21, for a total value of $551,458.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,203,906.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Hunter Kass sold 3,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.45, for a total value of $636,812.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 87,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,710,482.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc E. Binda sold 3,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.21, for a total transaction of $551,458.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,203,906.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,101 shares of company stock worth $2,700,271. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc engages in the business of providing space for lease. The firm is also an owner, operator, and developer of life science, agrotechnology, and technology campuses in Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

