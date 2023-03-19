Financial Survey: AMTD Digital (NYSE:HKD) and Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST)

AMTD Digital (NYSE:HKD – Get Rating) and Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares AMTD Digital and Upstart’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AMTD Digital N/A N/A N/A Upstart -12.90% -14.37% -5.60%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AMTD Digital and Upstart’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AMTD Digital $25.28 million 58.92 $27.51 million N/A N/A Upstart $842.44 million 1.47 -$108.67 million ($1.38) -11.04

Insider & Institutional Ownership

AMTD Digital has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Upstart.

37.4% of Upstart shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.9% of Upstart shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for AMTD Digital and Upstart, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AMTD Digital 0 0 0 0 N/A Upstart 9 3 2 0 1.50

Upstart has a consensus target price of $31.69, suggesting a potential upside of 108.09%. Given Upstart’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Upstart is more favorable than AMTD Digital.

About AMTD Digital

AMTD Digital Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs and develops a digital platform to provide financial, media, content and marketing, and investment solutions in Asia. It operates through three segments: SpiderNet Ecosystem Solutions, Digital Financial Services, and Corporate. The company offers digital banking and insurance technology platforms for consumers and small and medium-sized enterprises; and SpiderNet ecosystem, a platform to enhance their investor communication, investor relations, and corporate communication to enhance their valuation. Its platform monitors portfolio companies, such as tracking of business and technology development, competitive landscape, latest technological trends, risk exposure, and financial analysis. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Central, Hong Kong. AMTD Digital Inc. is a subsidiary of AMTD IDEA Group.

About Upstart

Upstart Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

