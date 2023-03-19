First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, UBS Group began coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a sell rating and a $538.00 target price on the stock.

Get First Citizens BancShares alerts:

First Citizens BancShares Stock Performance

FCNCA traded down $38.40 on Thursday, reaching $509.06. The stock had a trading volume of 475,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,319. First Citizens BancShares has a 12-month low of $505.84 and a 12-month high of $885.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $740.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $783.50. The company has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 0.94.

First Citizens BancShares Announces Dividend

First Citizens BancShares ( NASDAQ:FCNCA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $20.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.34 by ($2.40). First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that First Citizens BancShares will post 89.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.45%.

Insider Activity

In other First Citizens BancShares news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. purchased 1,020 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $722.51 per share, for a total transaction of $736,960.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,361,052.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other First Citizens BancShares news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. purchased 1,020 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $722.51 per share, for a total transaction of $736,960.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,361,052.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig L. Nix purchased 73 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $678.79 per share, for a total transaction of $49,551.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,566.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 1,583 shares of company stock worth $1,110,798 over the last 90 days. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Citizens BancShares

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,168,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $931,716,000 after purchasing an additional 8,455 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 594,276 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $395,550,000 after purchasing an additional 140,410 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 402,593 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $267,966,000 after purchasing an additional 140,626 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 113.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 371,016 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $246,949,000 after purchasing an additional 196,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 88.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 268,916 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $179,001,000 after purchasing an additional 126,483 shares during the last quarter. 66.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Citizens BancShares

(Get Rating)

First Citizens BancShares, Inc is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services through its subsidiaries. The company operates under the following segments: General Banking, Commercial Banking, Rail, and Corporate. The General Banking delivers services to individuals through branch networks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.