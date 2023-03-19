Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Sold by Stonnington Group LLC

Stonnington Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $3,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cadence Bank raised its stake in Fiserv by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 16,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 2.4% in the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 4,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 0.4% in the third quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,485,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 0.3% in the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 29,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,589,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 7.2% in the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total value of $917,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 211,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,250,987.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total value of $917,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 211,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,250,987.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 1,060,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.23, for a total transaction of $108,366,866.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,587,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,389,075,273.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,755,044 shares of company stock valued at $179,073,098 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ FISV opened at $108.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.73. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.03 and a twelve month high of $119.48. The stock has a market cap of $67.94 billion, a PE ratio of 27.59, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.86.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.91. Fiserv had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 23rd that allows the company to repurchase 75,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FISV shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $123.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fiserv presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.14.

Fiserv Profile

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.