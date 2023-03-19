FlatQube Price Tops $2.06 on Major Exchanges (QUBE)

FlatQube (QUBE) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. During the last week, FlatQube has traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar. One FlatQube token can currently be purchased for about $2.06 or 0.00007341 BTC on major exchanges. FlatQube has a total market cap of $41.41 million and $59,808.96 worth of FlatQube was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

FlatQube Profile

FlatQube’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,937,900 tokens. The official message board for FlatQube is flatqube.medium.com. FlatQube’s official Twitter account is @flatqube and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for FlatQube is flatqube.io.

FlatQube Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FlatQube (QUBE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Everscale platform. FlatQube has a current supply of 2,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of FlatQube is 2.08949004 USD and is up 0.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $1,470.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flatqube.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlatQube directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FlatQube should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FlatQube using one of the exchanges listed above.

