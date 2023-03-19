Flow Trading 14.2% Higher This Week (FLOW)

Flow (FLOW) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. One Flow coin can now be bought for about $1.08 or 0.00003933 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Flow has a total market cap of $1.12 billion and $50.68 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Flow has traded up 14.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Flow Coin Profile

Flow launched on January 27th, 2021. Flow’s total supply is 1,417,972,341 coins and its circulating supply is 1,036,200,000 coins. The official message board for Flow is medium.com/dapperlabs. Flow’s official website is flow.com. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Flow token is the native cryptocurrency of the Flow blockchain, designed for mainstream adoption with fast and low-cost transactions. It enables secure and decentralized execution of smart contracts, with flexible storage options and service protocols. Flow incentivizes key service protocols to infuse their tokens through a bonding curve mechanism with FLOW, the reserve asset for collateralized secondary tokens. The governance process of the Flow network includes both informal off-chain governance and on-chain voting as a signaling mechanism.”

