Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Flushing Financial Stock Down 8.8 %

FFIC traded down $1.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.04. 476,489 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,851. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Flushing Financial has a 12-month low of $14.84 and a 12-month high of $23.64. The firm has a market cap of $443.53 million, a P/E ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.13 and a 200 day moving average of $19.81.

Flushing Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Flushing Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.34%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Louis C. Grassi purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.07 per share, for a total transaction of $30,140.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 108,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,639,932.47. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, EVP Francis W. Korzekwinski sold 7,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total value of $139,080.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,424,231.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Louis C. Grassi bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.07 per share, with a total value of $30,140.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 108,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,639,932.47. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FFIC. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flushing Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Flushing Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Flushing Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Flushing Financial by 108.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,610 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Flushing Financial by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,740 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.76% of the company’s stock.

About Flushing Financial

Flushing Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. Its principal business is attracting retail deposits from the general public and investing those deposits together with funds generated from ongoing operations and borrowings, primarily in originations and purchases of multi-family residential properties, commercial business loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, construction loans, small business administration loans and other small business loans, mortgage loans, U.S.

