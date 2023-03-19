Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Upgraded at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has $50.00 price target on the athletic footwear retailer’s stock, up from their previous price target of $39.00. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Foot Locker’s Q1 2024 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.91 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.95 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on FL. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Foot Locker to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Foot Locker from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Cowen boosted their price objective on Foot Locker from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Foot Locker from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Foot Locker from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Foot Locker has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.32.

Shares of FL opened at $42.26 on Thursday. Foot Locker has a 52 week low of $23.85 and a 52 week high of $47.22. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.54 and a 200-day moving average of $37.69.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.45%.

In other news, SVP Todd Greener sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.63, for a total transaction of $94,075.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,807.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP John A. Maurer sold 3,500 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $147,035.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,221 shares in the company, valued at $975,514.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Todd Greener sold 2,500 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.63, for a total value of $94,075.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,807.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,853 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 30,793 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 53,747 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Foot Locker by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,195 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in Foot Locker by 3.1% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 16,562 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

