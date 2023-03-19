Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust (FRIVF) versus The Competition Financial Analysis

Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FRIVF – Get Rating) is one of 330 publicly-traded companies in the “Real Estate Investment Trusts” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A 0.63 Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust Competitors $905.70 million $157.27 million 13.07

Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust. Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

27.7% of Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.8% of shares of all “Real Estate Investment Trusts” companies are held by institutional investors. 7.0% of shares of all “Real Estate Investment Trusts” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust Competitors 10.62% -5.00% 2.20%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust 0 0 1 0 3.00 Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust Competitors 2429 12243 13494 313 2.41

Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust currently has a consensus price target of $7.40, suggesting a potential upside of 766.51%. As a group, “Real Estate Investment Trusts” companies have a potential upside of 26.13%. Given Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust peers beat Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust on 7 of the 11 factors compared.

Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition and management of real estate properties. Its portfolio of properties include Fortune Metropolis, Laguna Plaza, Centre de Laguna, Hampton Loft, Fortune City One, Ma On Shan Plaza, Metro Town, Jubilee Square, Fortune Kingswood, Belvedere Square, Waldorf Avenue, Smartland, Tsing Yi Square, Lido Avenue, Rhine Avenue, and Caribbean Square. The company was founded on July 4, 2003 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

