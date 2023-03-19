Frax Hits One Day Volume of $8.77 Million (FRAX)

Frax (FRAX) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. Frax has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion and approximately $8.77 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Frax has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar. One Frax token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00003600 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Frax

Frax’s launch date was December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 1,044,853,133 tokens. Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Frax’s official website is frax.finance/#welcome.

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two-token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance.”

