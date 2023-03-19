Frax Price Up 2.9% Over Last Week (FRAX)

Frax (FRAX) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. One Frax token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00003547 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Frax has traded up 2.9% against the US dollar. Frax has a total market capitalization of $1.04 billion and $8.34 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Frax Token Profile

Frax launched on December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 1,044,853,133 tokens. The official website for Frax is frax.finance/#welcome. Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Frax Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two-token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Frax should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Frax using one of the exchanges listed above.

