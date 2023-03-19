FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

Several other research analysts have also commented on FCN. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on FTI Consulting from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on FTI Consulting in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. They set a neutral rating and a $167.00 price objective for the company.

FCN stock traded down $2.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $195.94. 410,824 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 296,256. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.82 and a beta of 0.27. FTI Consulting has a 52-week low of $140.09 and a 52-week high of $201.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $170.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.49.

FTI Consulting ( NYSE:FCN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $774.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.82 million. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 7.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that FTI Consulting will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other FTI Consulting news, General Counsel Curtis P. Lu sold 349 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.35, for a total transaction of $66,781.15. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 29,793 shares in the company, valued at $5,700,890.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other FTI Consulting news, General Counsel Curtis P. Lu sold 2,511 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total transaction of $458,835.03. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 28,884 shares in the company, valued at $5,277,973.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Curtis P. Lu sold 349 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.35, for a total transaction of $66,781.15. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 29,793 shares in the company, valued at $5,700,890.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,187 shares of company stock worth $12,795,055 in the last quarter. 3.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FCN. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 266.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 995,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $158,030,000 after purchasing an additional 723,795 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,519,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,979,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 91.8% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 431,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,465,000 after purchasing an additional 206,326 shares during the period. Finally, Axiom Investors LLC DE boosted its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 169.3% during the third quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 281,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,592,000 after purchasing an additional 176,769 shares during the period.

FTI Consulting, Inc engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

