FTX Token (FTT) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $28.52 Million

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 19th. One FTX Token token can currently be purchased for about $1.38 or 0.00005020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. FTX Token has a market capitalization of $453.26 million and approximately $28.52 million worth of FTX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, FTX Token has traded 23.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About FTX Token

FTX Token’s launch date was July 29th, 2019. FTX Token’s total supply is 328,895,104 tokens. The official website for FTX Token is ftx.com. FTX Token’s official message board is medium.com/@ftx. FTX Token’s official Twitter account is @ftx_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “FTX Token (FTT) is a cryptocurrency token created by the FTX derivatives exchange. Used to pay transaction fees, as collateral for margin trading, and to purchase products and services, it also provides holders with a share of the exchange’s revenue and incentivizes its liquidity. FTX is a crypto derivatives exchange offering futures, options, and leveraged tokens for trading. In Nov. 2022, CoinDesk reported on Alameda Research’s undisclosed leverage and solvency, triggering the collapse of FTX.”

