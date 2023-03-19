Function X Price Up 15.4% Over Last 7 Days (FX)

Function X (FX) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. Function X has a total market cap of $83.15 million and approximately $343,991.41 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Function X has traded up 15.4% against the US dollar. One Function X token can now be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000730 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
About Function X
Function X was first traded on November 17th, 2017. Function X’s total supply is 408,520,357 tokens. Function X’s official Twitter account is @functionx_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Function X is https://reddit.com/r/functionx/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Function X is functionx.io. The official message board for Function X is medium.com/functionx.
Function X is a next-generation internet service framework. It has created a completely new ecosystem of service framework by improving the existing internet and blockchain architecture, combining the benefits of both worlds and using the most commonly used technical solutions. Function X employed a systematic approach towards software/hardware co-design, to allow all existing applications, websites, data and services to be completely decentralized, helping to lay a solid foundation for future development paths of the next generation internet.”
Buying and Selling Function X
