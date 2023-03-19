Fundamentun LLC Makes New Investment in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Fundamentun LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,538 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Oracle during the third quarter worth approximately $236,318,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 2,666.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,547,659 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $155,585,000 after acquiring an additional 2,455,560 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 102.7% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,684,705 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $257,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866,463 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 12,019,801 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $839,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693,271 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at $97,485,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ORCL. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Oracle from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $75.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.06.

Oracle Price Performance

NYSE:ORCL traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $85.26. The stock had a trading volume of 13,066,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,456,831. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.45. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $60.78 and a 1-year high of $91.22. The company has a market capitalization of $230.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.02.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 262.40% and a net margin of 17.46%. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 10th. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 42.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other Oracle news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total value of $725,745.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,197 shares in the company, valued at $1,005,714.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Oracle

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.