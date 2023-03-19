Fundamentun LLC Reduces Stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Fundamentun LLC reduced its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,260 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 233 shares during the period. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter worth $17,035,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 37,884 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,092,233,000 after buying an additional 2,754 shares during the last quarter. Advocate Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Advocate Group LLC now owns 148,883 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,642,000 after buying an additional 5,155 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 121.7% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 23,575 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,527,000 after buying an additional 12,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,795 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. 49.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank stock traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,352,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,639,588. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.15. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of $56.36 and a 12-month high of $82.64. The company has a market cap of $103.80 billion, a PE ratio of 8.96, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a $0.721 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 44.71%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$95.00 to C$103.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Scotiabank upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$98.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.57.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

