G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.55-2.65 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.96. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.23 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.17 billion. G-III Apparel Group also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $2.55-$2.65 EPS.

G-III Apparel Group Trading Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ:GIII opened at $15.03 on Friday. G-III Apparel Group has a 52 week low of $11.60 and a 52 week high of $31.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 3.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.55.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The textile maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $854.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.28 million. G-III Apparel Group had a negative net margin of 4.12% and a positive return on equity of 8.79%. G-III Apparel Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that G-III Apparel Group will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. KeyCorp reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $18.00 price objective (up previously from $17.00) on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a report on Monday, January 30th. UBS Group cut their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. CL King downgraded G-III Apparel Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut G-III Apparel Group from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, G-III Apparel Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.38.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the 4th quarter worth about $148,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $153,000. Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 12,348 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,665 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the period. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $181,000. 88.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in the designing, sourcing, and marketing of women’s apparel. The firm’s product range includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and performance wear, as well as handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments.

