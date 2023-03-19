Gala Trading 49.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days (GALA)

Gala (GALA) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 19th. Over the last seven days, Gala has traded 49.6% higher against the dollar. Gala has a total market cap of $323.58 million and approximately $314.59 million worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gala token can currently be bought for about $0.0464 or 0.00000170 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Gala Token Profile

Gala was first traded on September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 35,240,112,493 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,977,205,436 tokens. Gala’s official message board is blog.gala.games. Gala’s official website is gala.com. Gala’s official Twitter account is @gogalagames and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Gala is https://reddit.com/r/gogalagames/.

According to CryptoCompare, “Gala Games is as a blockchain gaming ecosystem that offers a different games built on the Gala Network, which uses its native token to identify in-game assets that players own.

The GALA token is the digital utility token of the Gala Games ecosystem. It is cryptographically secured and native to the Gala Games ecosystem. GALA is a non-refundable utility token which will be used as the medium of exchange between participants in the Gala Games ecosystem.”

Gala Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gala directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gala should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gala using one of the exchanges listed above.

