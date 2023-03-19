GateToken (GT) Market Cap Tops $595.16 Million

GateToken (GT) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. Over the last seven days, GateToken has traded up 12.5% against the US dollar. GateToken has a market capitalization of $595.16 million and $1.82 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GateToken token can currently be purchased for about $5.50 or 0.00019566 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

GateToken Profile

GateToken (GT) is a token. It was first traded on April 21st, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 108,265,077 tokens. GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. GateToken’s official website is gatechain.io. The official message board for GateToken is medium.com/@gatechain.

GateToken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GateToken (GT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. GateToken has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 108,265,076.62840587 in circulation. The last known price of GateToken is 5.44962874 USD and is down -0.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 24 active market(s) with $2,164,911.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gatechain.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GateToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GateToken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GateToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

