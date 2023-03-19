Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:GENE) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:GENE – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Genetic Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GENE opened at $1.07 on Wednesday. Genetic Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.83 and a 1-year high of $2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.19.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genetic Technologies

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Continental Investors Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Genetic Technologies in the third quarter worth $47,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Genetic Technologies in the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Genetic Technologies by 148.2% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 76,881 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 45,901 shares in the last quarter. 1.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genetic Technologies Company Profile

Genetic Technologies Ltd. is a molecular diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of molecular risk assessment tests for cancer. It operates through EasyDNA and GeneType/Corporate segments. The EasyDNA segment focuses on EasyDNA branded test sales and expenses. The GeneType/Corporate segment includes tha GeneType branded test sales and expenses, including corporate charges.

