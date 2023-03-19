Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) Position Decreased by Pembroke Management LTD

Pembroke Management LTD lessened its holdings in shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 443,561 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 5,572 shares during the quarter. Gentherm makes up 3.1% of Pembroke Management LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Pembroke Management LTD owned 1.34% of Gentherm worth $28,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new position in shares of Gentherm during the 2nd quarter worth $310,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Gentherm by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 272,878 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $17,030,000 after purchasing an additional 4,627 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its position in shares of Gentherm by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 453,843 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,324,000 after purchasing an additional 19,007 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Gentherm by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 134,582 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Gentherm by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,565 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Gentherm Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:THRM traded down $1.73 on Friday, reaching $58.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 461,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,371. Gentherm Incorporated has a 52-week low of $49.45 and a 52-week high of $77.46. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.04 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Gentherm ( NASDAQ:THRM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.18). Gentherm had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 2.03%. The business had revenue of $343.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Gentherm Incorporated will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

THRM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gentherm in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Gentherm from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Gentherm from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Gentherm from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gentherm currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.33.

About Gentherm

(Get Rating)

Gentherm, Inc engages in the designing, development, manufacturing, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

Featured Stories

