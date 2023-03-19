GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.
Shares of GPRK opened at $10.49 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.75 and a 200-day moving average of $13.78. GeoPark has a one year low of $10.26 and a one year high of $18.52. The company has a market cap of $631.92 million, a PE ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.98.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is an increase from GeoPark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. GeoPark’s payout ratio is presently 13.53%.
GeoPark Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production for oil and gas reserves. It operates through the following geographical segments: Chile, Brazil, Colombia, Peru, Argentina, Ecuador, and Corporate. The company was founded by Gerald Eugene O’Shaughnessy and James Franklin Park in 2002 and is headquartered in Bogota, Colombia.
