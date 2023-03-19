GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

GeoPark Stock Performance

Shares of GPRK opened at $10.49 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.75 and a 200-day moving average of $13.78. GeoPark has a one year low of $10.26 and a one year high of $18.52. The company has a market cap of $631.92 million, a PE ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

GeoPark Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is an increase from GeoPark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. GeoPark’s payout ratio is presently 13.53%.

Institutional Trading of GeoPark

GeoPark Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of GeoPark by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,704 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GeoPark by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 39,627 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GeoPark during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GeoPark by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 48,422 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 2,191 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in GeoPark by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 32,971 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,759 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.73% of the company’s stock.

GeoPark Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production for oil and gas reserves. It operates through the following geographical segments: Chile, Brazil, Colombia, Peru, Argentina, Ecuador, and Corporate. The company was founded by Gerald Eugene O’Shaughnessy and James Franklin Park in 2002 and is headquartered in Bogota, Colombia.

