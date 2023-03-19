Gleason Group Inc. Buys 232 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Gleason Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 29.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Gleason Group Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Newmont during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Avion Wealth increased its position in shares of Newmont by 4,664.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Newmont by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Newmont by 222.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NEM shares. BNP Paribas raised shares of Newmont from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Newmont from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. UBS Group lowered shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $59.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Newmont from C$76.00 to C$86.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Newmont currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Newmont Trading Up 5.2 %

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $486,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,250,225.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $486,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,250,225.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $132,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 87,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,882,981.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 28,000 shares of company stock worth $1,294,720 in the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NEM stock opened at $48.17 on Friday. Newmont Co. has a 1-year low of $37.45 and a 1-year high of $86.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $38.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.20, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.80.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.03). Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.98% and a negative net margin of 3.60%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. Newmont’s payout ratio is -296.29%.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, engages in the exploration and acquisition of gold properties, contains copper, silver, lead, zinc or other metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

See Also

