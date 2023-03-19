Gleason Group Inc. Buys 71,184 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Gleason Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 22,962.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,494 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,184 shares during the quarter. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up 0.5% of Gleason Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Gleason Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 16.8% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,110,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,547,000 after acquiring an additional 3,330,534 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,033,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,488,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,030 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,127.2% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 893,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,015,000 after buying an additional 820,736 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,119,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,685,000 after buying an additional 756,451 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

SCHE opened at $23.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.02. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $21.36 and a 52-week high of $28.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.