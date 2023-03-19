Gleason Group Inc. Decreases Stake in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Gleason Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) by 47.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. Gleason Group Inc.’s holdings in YETI were worth $110,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of YETI by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,556,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,503,000 after purchasing an additional 53,886 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in YETI by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,372,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,208,000 after acquiring an additional 90,088 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in YETI by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,266,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376,536 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in YETI by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,613,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,692,000 after acquiring an additional 289,335 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in YETI by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,908,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,454,000 after acquiring an additional 434,669 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

Get YETI alerts:

YETI Stock Performance

YETI stock opened at $38.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 2.50. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.86 and a 12-month high of $65.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.68.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

YETI Profile

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut YETI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Cowen cut YETI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on YETI from $62.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Raymond James decreased their price target on YETI from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on YETI from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, YETI currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

(Get Rating)

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YETI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.