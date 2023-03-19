GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Shares Sold by Riverbridge Partners LLC

Riverbridge Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 608,605 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 36,921 shares during the quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC owned 0.39% of GoDaddy worth $45,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GDDY. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in GoDaddy during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GoDaddy during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in GoDaddy by 152.5% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in GoDaddy during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Tobam grew its position in GoDaddy by 105.6% during the third quarter. Tobam now owns 839 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. 97.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GDDY opened at $73.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.25, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.86. GoDaddy Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.65 and a 1 year high of $88.32.

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.62. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. GoDaddy had a net margin of 8.61% and a negative return on equity of 93.48%. Equities analysts expect that GoDaddy Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GoDaddy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.89.

In other news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total transaction of $100,757.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,950,431.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 5,098 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total value of $379,648.06. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,677,369.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,353 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total value of $100,757.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,186 shares in the company, valued at $15,950,431.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,484 shares of company stock worth $2,237,822 in the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. It operates through the Applications and Commerce (A and C) and Core Platform (Core) segments. The A and C segment consists of sales of products containing proprietary software, commerce products and third-party email and productivity solutions.

