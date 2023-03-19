Golden Goose (GOLD) Trading Up 6.5% Over Last Week

Golden Goose (GOLD) traded down 49.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 19th. Over the last seven days, Golden Goose has traded 6.5% higher against the dollar. One Golden Goose token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Golden Goose has a total market capitalization of $50,664.50 and approximately $2,106.20 worth of Golden Goose was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001452 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000247 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00000307 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 28.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.22 or 0.00367063 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7,284.54 or 0.26679425 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Golden Goose Token Profile

Golden Goose’s genesis date was December 30th, 2020. Golden Goose’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 165,994,209 tokens. The official website for Golden Goose is goldengoose.io. Golden Goose’s official Twitter account is @goldengoosenews and its Facebook page is accessible here. Golden Goose’s official message board is medium.com/@contact_31481.

Golden Goose Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Golden Goose is a cryptocurrency mining center and global cryptocurrency exchange platform using Paraguay's cheap and clean electricity.The official Golden Goose ticker is “GOLD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golden Goose directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Golden Goose should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Golden Goose using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

