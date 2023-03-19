Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

NYSE:AUMN opened at $0.20 on Thursday. Golden Minerals has a 12 month low of $0.20 and a 12 month high of $0.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.26.

About Golden Minerals

Golden Minerals Co is a precious metals gold-silver producer company. It focuses on a portfolio of precious metals projects which includes Velardeña Properties and the Rodeo gold project in Durango State, Mexico, the El Quevar silver project in Salta province of Argentina, the Yoquivo gold-silver district-scale project in Chihuahua, Mexico, the Sand Canyon gold-silver project in northwestern Nevada, and additional traditional silver-producing projects in the areas of Mexico.

