Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Golden Minerals Price Performance
NYSE:AUMN opened at $0.20 on Thursday. Golden Minerals has a 12 month low of $0.20 and a 12 month high of $0.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.26.
About Golden Minerals
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Golden Minerals (AUMN)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/13 – 3/17
- This Small Tech With Big Growth Prospects Is Nearing A Buy Point
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
Receive News & Ratings for Golden Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.