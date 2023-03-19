Graphite Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Graphite Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPH – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.50.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen lowered Graphite Bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. SVB Leerink lowered Graphite Bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. BTIG Research lowered Graphite Bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Graphite Bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Graphite Bio from $11.00 to $4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th.
Graphite Bio Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of Graphite Bio stock opened at $2.46 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.25 and its 200-day moving average is $2.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.05 million and a PE ratio of -1.40. Graphite Bio has a 12-month low of $1.59 and a 12-month high of $9.74.
About Graphite Bio
Graphite Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage gene editing company, engages in developing therapies for serious and life-threatening diseases in the United States. It offers GPH101, a gene-edited autologous hematopoietic stem cell product candidate to directly correct the mutation that causes sickle cell disease and restore normal adult hemoglobin expression; GPH201 for the treatment of X-linked severe combined immunodeficiency syndrome; and GPH301, a product candidate for the treatment of Gaucher disease, a genetic disorder that results in a deficiency in the glucocerebrosidase enzyme.
