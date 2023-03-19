Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Guidewire Software from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Guidewire Software from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Guidewire Software from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $83.09.
Shares of NYSE GWRE opened at $77.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Guidewire Software has a 52 week low of $52.08 and a 52 week high of $97.32.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GWRE. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Guidewire Software in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Riverview Trust Co raised its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 158.8% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 414 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in Guidewire Software by 3,727.3% during the third quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Guidewire Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Guidewire Software by 261.7% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter.
Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which comprises software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.
