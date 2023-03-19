Hall Laurie J Trustee Boosts Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Hall Laurie J Trustee lifted its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,893 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises approximately 2.5% of Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $5,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 32,213.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 4,889,940 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $15,500,000 after purchasing an additional 4,874,807 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 13.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,909,008 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,489,253,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102,135 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter worth approximately $237,635,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 56.7% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,925,743 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $547,566,000 after purchasing an additional 696,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,259,535 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $21,967,977,000 after purchasing an additional 568,155 shares in the last quarter. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total value of $2,406,856.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,701,385.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total transaction of $2,406,856.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,701,385.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total value of $2,928,868.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,496 shares in the company, valued at $9,440,789.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 655,522 shares of company stock worth $242,724,561. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on MA. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $370.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $456.00 to $441.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $395.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $413.41.

NYSE:MA opened at $349.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $333.31 billion, a PE ratio of 34.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $365.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $340.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $276.87 and a fifty-two week high of $390.00.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 158.38% and a net margin of 44.65%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.31%.

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

