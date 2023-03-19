Hall Laurie J Trustee Purchases 680 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Hall Laurie J Trustee boosted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,830 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on TJX. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $84.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.07.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:TJX opened at $74.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.91. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.69 and a fifty-two week high of $83.13.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. The business had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.07 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 63.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.