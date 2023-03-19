Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $58.00 to $37.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Bank of America raised shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $43.71.

NYSE HASI opened at $23.88 on Thursday. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a one year low of $21.56 and a one year high of $49.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 18.57 and a current ratio of 18.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 51.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.62%. This is an increase from Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is 326.09%.

In related news, EVP Susan D. Nickey purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.91 per share, for a total transaction of $47,820.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,392,637.95. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital news, insider Jeffrey Eckel bought 2,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.92 per share, for a total transaction of $49,921.04. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 549,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,153,464.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Susan D. Nickey bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.91 per share, for a total transaction of $47,820.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,245 shares in the company, valued at $1,392,637.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 7,087 shares of company stock worth $170,101. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 75,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 33,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 33,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. 82.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc engages in the business of investing in climate solutions and the provision of capital to assets developed by companies in energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets. It focuses on generating attractive returns from a diversified portfolio of project company investments with long-term, predictable cash flows from proven technologies that reduce carbon emissions or increase resilience to climate change.

