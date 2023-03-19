Harrington Investments INC Cuts Stock Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Harrington Investments INC lessened its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,175 shares during the period. Consolidated Edison makes up about 1.9% of Harrington Investments INC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $2,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ED. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,918,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,680,664,000 after purchasing an additional 483,980 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,454,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $613,822,000 after buying an additional 46,601 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,118,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $391,709,000 after purchasing an additional 82,719 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 7.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,087,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $350,501,000 after purchasing an additional 281,500 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 6.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,072,363 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $263,485,000 after purchasing an additional 196,032 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Consolidated Edison Trading Down 0.7 %

Consolidated Edison stock traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $95.63. 3,638,364 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,007,302. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48, a PEG ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.10 and a fifty-two week high of $102.21.

Consolidated Edison Increases Dividend

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. This is a positive change from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ED. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $87.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Consolidated Edison from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Consolidated Edison in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.25.

Consolidated Edison Profile

(Get Rating)

Consolidated Edison, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.