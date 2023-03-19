Harrington Investments INC Has $681,000 Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Harrington Investments INC increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,230 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 289.4% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 915 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 960 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 950 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 431.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. 56.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Price Performance

Shares of WBA stock traded down $0.50 on Friday, hitting $32.91. 17,224,256 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,899,232. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $28.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.72. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.39 and a 12 month high of $48.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.86 and a 200 day moving average of $36.46.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $33.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.04 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 13.57% and a negative net margin of 2.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.83%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently -55.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Mizuho upped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. UBS Group upped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Loop Capital started coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.43.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare and retail pharmacy services. It operates through the following segments: United States Retail Pharmacy, International, and United States Healthcare. The US Retail Pharmacy segment includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty and home delivery pharmacy services, and equity method investment.

